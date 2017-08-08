Promoting And Retaining Women In Management Roles

Women make up roughly half of the workforce but a far smaller percentage of the executive roles in American companies and they still earn 80 percent of what men earn for equivalent work. Adding to the gender gap, employers can find it hard to retain female employees, even among top talent, after women start families.

Local companies are finding new ways to attract, retain and promote women to executive roles. At Fifth Third Bank, where women make up 23 percent of the executive ranks, the company has launched a new Maternity Concierge program. At Procter and Gamble women hold around 45 percent of management roles and the company offers what many call a generous maternity leave policy.

Here to discuss what companies can do to support and promote women in executive roles are Fifth Third Bank Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Teresa Tanner; Procter and Gamble Vice President of Human Resources for North America Tracey Grabowski; Strategic HR Inc. Director of Client Relations Cathleen Snyder; and Fairygodboss President and Co-Founder Romy Newman.