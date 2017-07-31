Project Executive For Streetcar Takes New Post In Maryland

Related Program: 
During his career John Deatrick has been involved in dozens of major Cincinnati design, construction and renovation projects, from downtown skywalks and city parking garages to Findlay Market and Lunken Airport. But he is best known as project executive for The Banks and the Cincinnati Streetcar, which have both dramatically changed, and now help define, Cincinnati.

John Deatrick, project executive for The Banks and the Cincinnati Streetcar, to become Public Works and Transportation Director for St. Mary's County, Maryland.
Now John Deatrick is leaving town, he takes over next week as the Public Works and Transportation Director for St. Mary's County, Maryland. He talked with us about his career and what it was like to work on such large-scale, and often criticized, projects. 

