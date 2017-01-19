Producers Scouting Hamilton For Robert Redford Film

Hamilton locations have been scouted by producers of a new Robert Redford movie, according to the Journal-News newspaper in Butler County.

Film Hamilton director Steve Colwell told the paper that representatives from the production company "are scouting the area and Film Hamilton has been helping them look at different locations to shoot some scenes. They like some of the locations here,” he said.

The story did not name the film. Variety and Entertainment Weekly have reported that Redford will star in "The Old Man And The Gun," which they say director David Lowery starts shooting in Ohio this spring.

Casey Affleck, the Golden Gloves winner for "Manchester by the Sea," will also star in the film, according to those sites.

Lowery wrote "The Old Man and the Gun" from a 2003 New Yorker story about Forrest Tucker, a bank robber who broke out of prison 18 times, including San Quentin at age 70. Redford, the Oscar-winning actor-director, is playing Tucker. Affleck is the detective in pursuit.

The next announced movie to start shooting here will be Emilio Estevez's "The Public" with Alec Baldwin, Jenna Malone ("The Hunger Games"), Gabrielle Union ("Being Mary Jane") and Taylor Schilling ("Orange Is The New Black").

Filming is expected to start sometime this month, Film Cincinnati executive director Kristen Schlotman has said. A production office opened last month in Cincinnati.

Estevez ("The Way," "The Mighty Ducks") will direct from his script about a stand-off with police at the Cincinnati Public Library.

A record 10 movies were lured here in 2016 by Film Cincinnati. And more are coming this year.

Randall Emmett said in October that his Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films will shoot three movies here by May. His company filmed "Inconceivable," "Marauders" and "The Life and Death Of John Gotti" here the past two years.

Schlotman told WVXU-FM listeners in October that "we're lined up with productions well into next year."