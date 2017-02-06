Previewing Upcoming Horticultural Programs Happening At The Cincinnati Zoo

If you are a serious gardener, would like to dress-up your yard or make better use of the space you have available, winter is the perfect time to do some research, take some classes and put your landscape plans together so you're ready to start planting this spring.

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering two upcoming programs that will help you learn how to renovate your existing garden or create and install an entirely new, more-sustainable landscape this year.

Joining us for a preview of the zoo programs and to discuss creating a sustainable garden are Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Director of Horticulture, Steve Foltz; and horticulturist Scott Beuerlein, who is also chair of the Taking Root campaign.

Steve Foltz's Getting the Most Out of Your Landscape classes begin on February 15 and run through March 22. Classes are from 7 to 9 p.m. The zoo's Sustainable Urban Landscape Symposium takes place on February 23 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information and registration for both zoo programs, click here.

Taking Root's 4th Annual Great Tree Summit will be held Saturday, February 24, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Boone County Extension Enrichment Center in Burlington, Kentucky. For information and registration, click here.