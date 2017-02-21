A Preview Of The Upcoming Cincinnati ReelAbilities Film Festival

The Cincinnati ReelAbilities Film Festival is a week-long celebration of diversity and our shared humanity through compelling filmmaking.

For 2017, the festival has been expanded to include parties, workshops, special events, speakers and more than 40 films showcasing the stories, lives and art of people who experience disabilities.

Joining us for a preview of this year's Cincinnati ReelAbilities Film Festival is Festival Director Debra Pinger; Melissa Millinovich, Festival Accommodations chair; and actor, producer and comedian Nic Noviki, one of this year's festival VIPs. Nic is the founder of the Disability Film Challenge, which recently partnered with Easterseals to become the Easterseals Disability Film Challenge.

The Cincinnati ReelAbilities Film Festival is organized by Living Arrangements for the Developmentally Disabled (LADD, Inc.), and runs March 9 through March 12 at the Duke Energy Convention Center. For film, event and ticket information for this year's festival, click here.