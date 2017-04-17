Related Program: 
Preview Tuesday's Beyond Civility Discussion On Policing And The African American Experience

  • Beyond Civility allows citizens and civic leaders to meet and explore the barriers and bridges to effective dialogue.
The Beyond Civility project allows citizens and civic leaders to meet and explore the barriers and bridges to effective dialogue. At Beyond Civility's Back-to-Back programs, high profile advocates of opposing positions on a legal or social issue agree to speak convincingly on behalf of the other side’s views. It's a challenging exercise, but one that fosters understanding and respect for those who hold different viewpoints.

Beyond Civility's next Back-to-Back program tomorrow evening addresses relations between police and the African-American community.

Joining us to discuss policing and the African-American Experience and the Beyond Civility initiative are Church of the Living God Pastor Ennis Tait; Beyond Civility moderator, Patti Foster; and Cincinnati Police Department Executive Assistant Police Chief, Lt. Colonel Dave Bailey.

Beyond Civility will present the Back-to-Back program, "Black and Blue: Policing and the African-American Experience," Tuesday April 18 at the New Prospect Baptist Church. Reception and registration are from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Back-to-Back is from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. For more information and registration, click here

