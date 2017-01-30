Preschool Promise Preparation

Nearly three months after the passage of Issue 44, a coalition of educators and social service professionals are busily working to make Preschool Promise a reality.

They have just six months before an additional 2,000 Cincinnati three and four year olds will start attending subsidized preschool as part of the expansion program. The goal is 6,000 kids in five years.

The organization now has a board in place to make sure quality preschools are selected and paid. According to the Executive Director of Success By Six Stephanie Byrd, "We'll be recruiting programs, asking them to apply for quality improvement support. That will give them a coach and resources to make sure their program will be able to meet the state standards for the high quality of programs that we are trying to achieve."

New Horizons Child Care Center in Evanston is a Preschool Promise provider. Director Terri England says it's very important for kids to get an early jump on school. "Preschool is the training ground for success."

She encourages parents to prepare for the August launch date by teaching their kids the names of things around the house and learning their name and address.

Soon the Preschool Promise will be holding community information sessions so parents can learn which preschools are participating and how they can sign up.

More information is at askpreschoolpromise.org

Under the five-year tax levy The United Way will oversee the spending of $15 million.