Preparing Your Lawn And Garden For The Winter

The weather was perfect for being outdoors this weekend, it made even raking leaves enjoyable. Which is a good thing, because getting those leaves off your lawn is just one of the many chores to be done before the cold temperatures set in. Our horticulturists discuss how to prepare your lawn and garden for the cold and what crops to plant now for harvesting next spring and summer. And we find out who won the great pumpkin growing contest of 2017.

Joining us are Campbell County Extension Office Horticulture Agent Sarah Stolz; Peter Huttinger, director of the Turner Farm Community Garden Program and co-overseer of Homeadow Song Farm; and Boone County Cooperative Extension Office Horticulture Agent David Koester.

For information on Turner Farm gardening programs, click here. For upcoming Boone County Extension program information, click here. For information on classes and events in Campbell County, click here. For the Campbell County Extension Horticultural Newsletter, click here.