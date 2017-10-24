Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Preparing Your Lawn And Garden For The Winter

By 9 hours ago
  • The total harvest from an insincere pumpkin patch.
    The total harvest from an insincere pumpkin patch.
    Pete Rightmire

The weather was perfect for being outdoors this weekend, it made even raking leaves enjoyable. Which is a good thing, because getting those leaves off your lawn is just one of the many chores to be done before the cold temperatures set in. Our horticulturists discuss how to prepare your lawn and garden for the cold and what crops to plant now for harvesting next spring and summer. And we find out who won the great pumpkin growing contest of 2017.

Joining us are Campbell County Extension Office Horticulture Agent Sarah Stolz; Peter Huttinger, director of the Turner Farm Community Garden Program and co-overseer of Homeadow Song Farm; and Boone County Cooperative Extension Office Horticulture Agent David Koester.

For information on Turner Farm gardening programs, click here. For upcoming Boone County Extension program information, click here. For information on classes and events in Campbell County, click here. For the Campbell County Extension Horticultural Newsletter, click here

Tags: 
gardening
horticulture
Boone County Cooperative Extension
Campbell County Extension Office
Turner Farm
Homeadow Song Farm
Sarah Stolz
Peter Huttinger
David Koester
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

The Head Gardener Of Great Dixter In England Is Coming To Cincinnati

By Oct 4, 2017
Martin Ogden/ Great Dixter

Great Dixter in East Sussex, England, was the family home of gardener and gardening writer Christopher Lloyd. Today Great Dixter is listed in England's Register of Historic Parks and Gardens, and admired by gardeners from around the world.

Cool Weather Gardens, Farmers Markets, & More Fall Gardening Ideas And Answers

By Sep 26, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

It doesn't feel like it yet, but it is officially fall. While the weather here can change overnight, there is still time to make the most of your garden. And fall is a great time to spend the day exploring farmers markets or visiting a local pumpkin patch or two.