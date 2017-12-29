Pot And Puppies - Just Two Of The Issues That Could Be On The Ballot In 2018

For the next seven months, a few groups will be circulating petitions, trying to get enough valid signatures to put specific issues on the 2018 general ballot.



Advocates of Congressional redistricting reform are hoping to get a plan before voters next fall. But Ohio lawmakers are trying to pass their own plan through the legislature and put it on the ballot in May.

A full out legalization of marijuana might also be on the ballot. Jimmy Gould, backer of the plan voters rejected in 2015, says it’s needed because he says Ohio’s current medical marijuana program is flawed.

“Let’s stop this nonsense. This is crazy.”

Animal rescue groups are collecting signatures to overturn a 2016 law that prevents cities from regulating pet stores and cracking down on irresponsible breeders.

Another potential ballot issue would allow low-level drug offenders to be released from prison and would direct the savings that would create to treatment programs.

These are proposed constitutional amendments and can only be on the November ballot, so backers need more than 300,000 valid signatures by July.

