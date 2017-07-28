Possible MSD Operation Changes, Cincinnati FOP Votes And Other Top Stories

Cincinnati and Hamilton County are discussing changing the way the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) does business, transferring day-to-day operations to a five-member citizens board. The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police voted "no confidence" in Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. And the police union plans to take a second vote on whether or not to participate in the Collaborative Agreement review and refresh process.

Joining us to discuss these and other stories this week are Cincinnati Enquirer investigative reporter Sharon Coolidge; Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich; and WVXU city hall reporter Jay Hanselman.