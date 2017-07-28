Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Possible MSD Operation Changes, Cincinnati FOP Votes And Other Top Stories

By 9 hours ago
  • We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    Jim Nolan/WVXU

Cincinnati and Hamilton County are discussing changing the way the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) does business, transferring day-to-day operations to a five-member citizens board. The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police voted "no confidence" in Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. And the police union plans to take a second vote on whether or not to participate in the Collaborative Agreement review and refresh process.

Joining us to discuss these and other stories this week are Cincinnati Enquirer investigative reporter Sharon Coolidge; Cincinnati Business Courier staff reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich; and WVXU city hall reporter Jay Hanselman.

Tags: 
Metropolitan Sewer District
MSD
Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police
FOP
Joe Deters
collaborative agreement
Cincinnati Enquirer
Sharon Coolidge
Cincinnati Business Courier
Chris Wetterich
Jay Hanselman
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Cincinnati FOP To Re-Vote On Whether To Leave Collaborative

By Jul 26, 2017
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

The head of the Cincinnati Police union is pulling back from a plan for the Fraternal Order of Police to step away from the table when it comes to refreshing the city's Collaborative Agreement.

Five Member Panel Could Soon Oversee MSD

By , & Jul 26, 2017
Sarah Ramsey / WVXU

Cincinnati and Hamilton County officials are ending a long-standing dispute by transferring day-to-day operations of the Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) to a five-member citizens board.

Cincinnati To "Refresh" Historic Policing Agreement

By Jun 8, 2017
Jay Hanselman/WVXU

Last Friday Cincinnati leaders announced a proposal to review and refresh the city's Collaborative Agreement, negotiated in 2002. The agreement was put in place following the civil unrest in 2001, after a white Cincinnati police officer, Stephen Roach, shot and killed Timothy Thomas, a 19-year-old, unarmed African-American.