Political Junkie Ken Rudin Joins Us To Discuss The Start Of The Donald Trump Administration

So much for the honeymoon period a president typically enjoys upon entering office. Many considered President Trump's inauguration speech dark and divisive.

And the controversy over crowd sizes and his claim that millions of illegal votes were cast during the election have generated as much news as the executive orders Mr. Trump has already signed to begin dismantling the Affordable Care Act, advance the Dakota Access and Keystone Oil pipelines and withdraw the United States from all Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations.

Joining us for a look at the first week of the Trump presidency and what could happen during his first 100 days in office are Political Junkie Ken Rudin and WVXU political reporter Howard Wilkinson.