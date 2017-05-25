Political Junkie Ken Rudin Discusses President's First Overseas Trip Since Election

It's been a busy week for President Trump, who has visited Saudi Arabia, Jerusalem, Rome and is now in Brussels for a NATO summit. Meanwhile, members of congress on both sides of the aisle are rejecting the president's budget proposal. And a former CIA director's testimony increases concern over contacts between Russian officials and members of the Trump campaign staff last year.

Joining us for a look at these stories and the other news in politics are Political Junkie Ken Rudin and WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson.