Political Junkie Ken Rudin Discusses President's First Overseas Trip Since Election

By 5 minutes ago
  • Join us to hear Ken Rudin and Howard Wilkinson talk politics, and for a chance to win a Political Junkie button.
    WVXU/Pete Rightmire

It's been a busy week for President Trump, who has visited Saudi Arabia, Jerusalem, Rome and is now in Brussels for a NATO summit. Meanwhile, members of congress on both sides of the aisle are rejecting the president's budget proposal. And a former CIA director's testimony increases concern over contacts between Russian officials and members of the Trump campaign staff last year.

Joining us for a look at these stories and the other news in politics are Political Junkie Ken Rudin and WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson.

Poitical Junkie
ken rudin
President Trump
NATO
Congress
budget proposal
John Brennan
Howard Wilkinson
