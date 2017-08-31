Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

The Political Junkie On The Debt Ceiling And Hurricane Relief

By 9 hours ago
  • Political Junkie Ken Rudin and Howard Wilkinson discuss the state of our political system.
    Pete Rightmire/WVXU

Congress returns from its August recess next Tuesday. Lawmakers will debate raising the debt ceiling. They also need to pass a funding bill by September 30 to avoid a government shutdown. And they may have to take up a funding bill to provide billions in relief aid to victims of Hurricane Harvey. President Trump traveled to Texas to view the storm's destruction Tuesday and plans to return again this week.

Joining us to discuss these and other top political stories are Political Junkie Ken Rudin and WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson.

Cincinnati Edition

