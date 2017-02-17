Related Program: 
Around Cincinnati

Poetry From Michael Henson

By 10 minutes ago

Poetry: 

Local poet Michael Henson reads his poem Winter from his book, The Dead Singing.

Tags: 
Michael Henson
local poets
poetry
Around Cincinnati

Related Content

A Poem From Michael Henson

By Dec 2, 2016

Poetry Reading: Michael Henson recites Come On Up from his book The Dead Singing.

"The Dead Singing" From Poet Michael Henson

By Barbara Gray Oct 14, 2016

Poet Michael Henson has just published his latest chapbook of his works, The Dead Singing

A New Book From Michael Henson

By Barbara Gray Jun 24, 2016

Local musician and poet Michael Henson's newest book is A Small Room with Trouble on My Mind and other Stories and he's with our Barbara Gray.