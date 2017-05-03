PNC/Reds E-Waste Recycling Drive Coming Up

E-waste is any discarded electronic device or appliance, including computers, TVs and cell phones. According to the United Nations, 20 to 50 million metric tons of e-waste are generated worldwide each year.

E-waste contains a variety of toxic components, making proper disposal and recycling critical factors in dealing with the risks it creates for the environment and personal health.

The Reds, PNC and Cohen are teaming up again with other Cincinnati companies to hold the 8th annual PNC/Reds E-waste Recycling Drive this Thursday, May 4 through Saturday, May 6.

Cohen Vice President Adam Dumes joins us to talks about the hazards of e-waste and how to properly handle it, as well as the upcoming recycling event.