PNC/Reds E-Waste Recycling Drive Coming Up

E-waste is any discarded electronic device or appliance, including computers, TVs and cell phones. According to the United Nations, 20 to 50 million metric tons of e-waste are generated worldwide each year.

E-waste contains a variety of toxic components, making proper disposal and recycling critical factors in dealing with the risks it creates for the environment and personal health.

The hazardous materials in e-waste can be harmful to both the environment and human health.
The Reds, PNC and Cohen are teaming up again with other Cincinnati companies to hold the 8th annual PNC/Reds E-waste Recycling Drive this Thursday, May 4 through Saturday, May 6.

Cohen Vice President Adam Dumes joins us to talks about the hazards of e-waste and how to properly handle it, as well as the upcoming recycling event.

environment
e-waste
Cohen Recycling
PNC Bank
Cincinnati Reds
