Play Ball! Here's Your Reds Spring TV And Radio Schedule

Play ball! Reds can will hear 34 of the club's 38 spring training games on radio or online, and can see five games on TV from Arizona this spring.

Marty Brennaman and Jeff Brantley call the Reds spring openers against the San Francisco Giants from Scottsdale 3 p.m. Friday on WLW-AM. The pregame show starts at 2:30 p.m.

Fans must wait nearly three weeks for Fox Sports Ohio's first game at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. Thom Brennaman and Chris Welsh will call Reds-San Diego Padres that day in Goodyear,plus FSO telecasts on March 17, 20, 21 and 29.

Radio flagship WLW-AM will air up to 16 spring games. Eleven more will air on lower rated WSAI (1360), many during weekday afternoon drive.

Seven games will be streamed at Reds.com to avoid conflicts with college basketball tournament games on March 9-10, March 17-19 and March 23-24. Four split squad games will not be covered by Reds Radio.

Fox Sports Ohio also will broadcast spring training news on "Reds Weekly" at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Jeff Piecoro and Doug Flynn will host from a downtown Cincinnati studio, with reports from Goodyear by Jim Day.

All this builds up to Opening Day on Monday, April 3. The Phillies-Reds game at Great American Ball Park will air at 4 p.m. on WLW-AM, Fox Sports Ohio and again on over-the-air WKRC-TV (Channel 12). The 98th annual Findlay Market Association Opening Day Parade starts at noon at the market on Race Street.

Also on Opening Day, Bob Kevoian will come out of retirement for the annual live "Bob & Tom Show" broadcast from Cincinnati. Kevoian, who retired in 2015, tweeted last week: "I'll be back on @bobandtom as guest host for Opening Day in Cincinnati."

One more thing: Don't expect to see the Reds on national telecasts on ESPN channels, Fox Broadcasting or FX1. No Reds games are on MLB's National Broadcast Schedule from March 27 through Sept. 16. But that can change if the Reds are competitive.

Here's the Reds spring broadcast lineup for TV, radio and online:

Friday, Feb. 24: San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale, 3:05 p.m., WLW-AM

Saturday, Feb. 25: Cleveland Indians at Goodyear, 3:05 p.m., WLW-AM

Sunday, Feb. 26: San Francisco Giants at Goodyear, 3:05 p.m., WSAI-AM

Monday, Feb. 27: Arizona Diamondbacks at North Scottsdale, 3:10 p.m., WSAI-AM

Tuesday, Feb. 28: Chicago White Sox at Goodyear, 3:05 p.m., WLW-AM

Wednesday, March 1: Milwaukee Brewers at Maryvale, 3:05 p.m. WSAI-AM

Thursday, March 2: Chicago Cubs at Goodyear, 3:05 p.m., WSAI-AM

Friday, March 3: Chicago Cubs at Mesa, 3:05 p.m., WSAI-AM

Saturday, March 4: Kansas City Royals at Goodyear, 3:05 p.m., WLW-AM

Sunday, March 5: Los Angeles Angels at Tempe, 3:10 p.m., WLW-AM

Monday, March 6: No game

Tuesday, March 7: Kansas City Royals at Goodyear, 3:05 p.m., WLW-AM

Wednesday, March 8: Los Angeles Angels at Goodyear, 3:05 p.m., WSAI-AM

Thursday, March 9: Oakland Athletics at Mesa, 3:05 p.m., Reds.com

Friday, March 10: Colorado Rockies at Goodyear, 8:05 p.m., Reds.com

Saturday March 11: San Francisco Giants (split squad) at Scottsdale, 3:05 p.m., WLW-AM or WSAI-AM; Seattle Mariners (split squad) at Peoria, 3:10 p.m. NO BROADCAST

Sunday, March 12: Milwaukee Brewers (split squad) at Goodyear, 4:05 p.m., WLW-AM or WSAI-AM; Colorado Rockies (split squad) at North Scottsdale, 4:10 p.m., NO BROACAST

Monday, March 13: Oakland Athletics at Goodyear, 4:05 p.m., WSAI-AM

Tuesday, March 14: Los Angeles Dodgers at Glendale, 4:05 p.m., WLW-AM or WSAI-AM

Wednesday, March 15: San Diego Padres at Goodyear, 4:05 p.m., FOX SPORTS OHIO, WSAI-AM

Thursday, March 16: No game

Friday, March 17: Cleveland Indians at Goodyear, 9:05 p.m., FOX SPORTS OHIO, Reds.com

Saturday, March 18: Texas Rangers at Goodyear, 4:05 p.m., Reds.com

Sunday, March 19: San Diego Padres at Peoria, 4:10 p.m., Reds.com

Monday, March 20: Kansas City Royals at Surprise, 4:05 p.m., FOX SPORTS OHIO, WSAI-AM

Tuesday, March 21: Los Angeles Angels at Goodyear, 4:05 p.m., FOX SPORTS OHIO, WLW-AM

Wednesday, March 22: Chicago Cubs at Goodyear, 9:05 p.m., WLW-AM

Thursday, March 23: Chicago White Sox at Glendale, 4:05 p.m., Reds.com

Friday, March 24: Milwaukee Brewers at Goodyear, 4:05 p.m., Reds.com

Saturday, March 25: Oakland Athletics (split squad) at Mesa, 4:05 p.m., WLW-AM or WSAI-AM; Chicago Cubs (split squad) at Las Vegas, TBA, NO BROADCAST

Sunday, March 26: Seattle Mariners (split squad) at Goodyear, 4:05 p.m., WLW-AM or WSAI-AM; Chicago Cubs (split squad) at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m., NO BROADCAST

Monday, March 27: San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale, 4:05 p.m., WSAI-AM

Tuesday, March 28: Los Angeles Dodgers at Goodyear, 4:05 p.m., WLW-AM

Wednesday, March 29: Cleveland Indians at Goodyear, 3:05 p.m., FOX SPORTS OHIO, WSAI-AM

Thursday, March 30: No game (travel day)

Friday, March 31: Futures Game at Louisville, 6:15 p.m., WLW-AM

Saturday, April 1: Futures Game at Dayton, 1:35 p.m., WLW-AM

Sunday, April 2: No game. Team work-out at Great American Ball Park

Monday, April 3: Opening Day, Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park, 4:05 p.m., WLW-AM, FOX SPORTS OHIO, WKRC-TV.