A Personalized Approach To Fighting Poverty

Our country's war on poverty continues, yet after 50 years there are still far too many individuals struggling to reach and maintain economic sustainability. In Cincinnati, one in three people struggle with poverty.

The Family Independence Initiative uses a different model to fight poverty, doing away with the traditional top-down approach. Instead, it trusts and invests directly in low-income families so they can work individually and together to achieve prosperity.

Joining us to discuss the mission and strategy of the newly-formed Family Independence Initiative Cincinnati are Director Vashti Rutlege; Tara Noland, executive director of GreenLight Cincinnati; and President and CEO of The Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Ellen Katz.