A Personalized Approach To Fighting Poverty

Our country's war on poverty continues, yet after 50 years there are still far too many individuals struggling to reach and maintain economic sustainability. In Cincinnati, one in three people struggle with poverty.

The Family Independence Initiative to take a different approach to help low-income families help themselves reach and maintain economic viability.
Credit Provided

The Family Independence Initiative uses a different model to fight poverty, doing away with the traditional top-down approach. Instead, it trusts and invests directly in low-income families so they can work individually and together to achieve prosperity.

Joining us to discuss the mission and strategy of the newly-formed Family Independence Initiative Cincinnati are Director Vashti Rutlege; Tara Noland, executive director of GreenLight Cincinnati; and President and CEO of The Greater Cincinnati Foundation, Ellen Katz.

War On Poverty
childhood poverty
Family Independence Initiative
GreenLight Cincinnati
The Greater Cincinnati Foundation
New Poverty-Fighting Initiative Launched In Cincinnati

By Aug 14, 2017
Howard Wilkinson

A new approach to reducing childhood poverty is coming to Cincinnati – one that depends on the low-income families themselves to map their own way out of poverty.

Monday morning, at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, the Family Independence Initiative (F.I.I.) was unveiled. The program is credited with helping reduce poverty in six other U.S. cities and it will have an enormous amount of financial resources to serve 500 families in the greater Cincinnati area over the next four years.

Pretend Poverty Teaches Teachers To Empathize

By Feb 21, 2017
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

It's not uncommon for teachers to leave their classrooms for learning sessions of their own. An in-service day at Newport High School is focused not on how to teach, but how to empathize.