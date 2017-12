Elaine Diehl shares an announcement about an upcoming performance of Handel's "Messiah".

Closing out the holiday season, the Cincinnati Metropolitan Chamber Orchestra will join with St. William's Church Choir to perform along with guest soloists selections from Handel's classic "Messiah". The performance is scheduled on Wednesday, January 10th, at 7:30pm in St. William Catholic Church located at 4108 W. 8th Street in Price Hill and will be free and open to the public.