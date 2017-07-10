Pastoral Music Convention Rings Through Cincinnati

By 8 minutes ago
  • Bell ringers from St. Veronica and St. Bartholomews. Paul Bresciani and Kathy Statt at far left.
    Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Musicians from around the country are in Cincinnati this week for the National Association of Pastoral Musicians (NPM) 40th annual conference. More than 2,000 people are expected to attend master classes, clinics, lectures, and musical performances.

A  handbell choir comprised of members from St. Veronica Catholic Parish in Mt. Carmel and St. Bartholomew in Finneytown is one of the groups providing the soundtrack for the convention. They play Monday evening with a hundred-piece ensemble including performers from around the world.

St. Veronica Music Director Paul Bresciani also serves as director of the local NPM chapter.

"This is actually the fourth time the national convention has been held in Cincinnati, which is the most of any city," he says. "They're very happy with how we do our conventions here and we're very excited to be a part of that."

Personally, Bresciani loves the conference's camaraderie and an opportunity to make uplifting music.

"It's a wonderful experience. I never miss it."

Ringer Kathy Statt says she's excited and describes performing at the conference, which she's done several times, as an out of this world experience.

"I think we're learning something every time we play," says Statt. "I'm not a music student so that's been fun for me to be able to actually participate in music in a different way and find myself growing."

The choir is scheduled to play Monday evening. The conference runs through Friday afternoon.

