'The Partridge Family' Kings Island Episode Aired In 1973

A few months after Kings Island opened in 1972, "The Partridge Family" cast came to film their ABC show there a full year ahead of "The Brady Bunch."

The episode called "I Left My Heart in Cincinnati," with Johnny Bench as a waiter, premiered on this date, Jan. 26, 1973.

Bench took time from his 1972 National League MVP season to shoot a cameo as a poolside waiter – wearing a black bow tie and gold jacket – at the old Kings Island Inn just north of the park.

The TV family of pop musicians -- stars Shirley Jones, David Cassidy, Susan Dey, Danny Bonaduce, Suzanne Crough and Brian Forster – were shown enjoying the park when not performing on an International Street stage.

The episode title refers to teen heartthrob Keith (Cassidy), his little brother Danny (Bonaduce) and their manager Reuben Kincaid (Dave Madden) all trying to date Kings Island publicist Audrey Parson (guest star Mary Ann Mobley).

It's a fun time capsule from KI's first year, with scenes of the long-gone sky ride, the Kings Island Inn rooms and pool, and young female park employees wearing funky yellow-and-orange caped uniforms in this 2-1/2 minute clip for "Together We're Better."

The Partridge cast rides the blue Racer, merry-go-round, Monster (Octopus), antique cars and the Rivertown log flume ride. The kids also eat in the Festhaus and dance on International Street with the Banana Splits characters.

Bench's screen time lasted only 30 seconds, taking vodka on the rocks orders from Rueben and Audrey.

"Make mine a vodka on the rocks too," Cassidy says. When the adults glare at him, he changes his mind: "On second thought, make mine rocks. Hold the vodka."

Later in the summer of 1973, "The Brady Bunch" stars Florence Henderson, Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb, Susan Olsen, Christopher Knight and Robert Reed shot an episode at Kings Island. It was broadcast Nov. 23, 1973.

Here's the Bench clip: