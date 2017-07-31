Paddlers By The Thousands On The Ohio River

The Ohio River Paddlefest takes place this Saturday. Recognized by the American Canoe Association as America's largest paddling trip, the event attracts more than 2,000 people from more than 20 states to the Ohio River to enjoy a nine mile paddle by canoe, kayak or paddleboard.

Joining us for a preview of this year's Ohio River Paddlefest are Founder and Executive Director Brewster Rhoads, and from Outdoor Adventure Clubs of Greater Cincinnati, Paddlefest Coordinator Miriam Wise and Volunteer Coordinator Benita Munnerlyn.

The Ohio River Paddlefest is this Saturday, August 5. Events start Friday, August 4, at 4 p.m. with the Paddler's Party for a Cause. Online registration closes at midnight August 1. On-site registration at the Schmidt Recreation Complex will be available on Friday, August 4, from 4 to 9 p.m. and on Saturday, August 5, from 6 to 8:30 a.m.