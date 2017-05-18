Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Our Region Is Finally In Full Gardening Mode

We are finally experiencing warmer temperatures and have reached the point where it seems safe to put in even delicate plants and flowers. It's also time to plant peppers, tomatoes, celery and other vegetables.

Local gardeners are happy to be out in the warmer weather weeding and planting, looking forward to a successful growing season.
Credit pixabay.com

Joining us to discuss what gardeners should be doing now to help ensure a successful growing season, and to answer your gardening questions, are Campbell County Extension Office Horticulture Agent Sarah Stolz; Co-owner of Homeadow Song Farm and Director of the Community Garden Program at Turner Farm, Peter Huttinger; and Boone County Cooperative Extension Horticulture extension agent David Koester.

Sarah Stolz, Peter Huttinger and David Koester will be joined by Paul Koloszar, gardener with the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, for the Clifton Cultural Arts Center Sunset Salon: Garden & Landscape, Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m. WVXU's Mark Heyne will be moderator for the evening. For more information and tickets, click here.

Peter Huttinger is curating the art exhibit, Wordly Readings, at The Carnegie in Covington this evening at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.

For information and registration on Turner Farm gardening programs, click here. For upcoming Boone County Extension program information, click here. For information on classes and events in Campbell County, click here. For the Campbell County Extension Horticultural Newsletter, click here

