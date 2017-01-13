Our Look At What Happened This Past Week In Local News

Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition, we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines.

Joining us this week to discuss the new Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, now controlled by Democrats for just the second time in more than forty years, and the latest top stories affecting Northern Kentucky, are WCPO.com/WCPO Insider Government and Political reporter Amanda Seitz; River City News Editor and Publisher Michael Monks; Cincinnati and Kentucky Enquirer river cities reporter Scott Wartman; and WVXU reporter and local host of All Things Considered, Bill Rinehart.