Our Look At The Cincinnati Mayoral Primary Race, Ohio Budget And Other Top News

Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition, we discuss and analyze the week's top stories taking place in the Tri-state, the people and events that are affecting our region. The Cincinnati mayoral primary is next Tuesday, the Ohio budget is beginning to take shape, and Ohio Governor John Kasich is making the rounds with his recently-published book.
Joining us for a look at these and this week's other top stories are WCPO.com/WCPO Insider Government and Political reporter Amanda Seitz; local politics reporter for The Cincinnati Enquirer, Jason Williams; Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler; and WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson.