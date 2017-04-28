Related Program: 
Our Look At The Cincinnati Mayoral Primary Race, Ohio Budget And Other Top News

    We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state.
Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition, we discuss and analyze the week's top stories taking place in the Tri-state, the people and events that are affecting our region. The Cincinnati mayoral primary is next Tuesday, the Ohio budget is beginning to take shape, and Ohio Governor John Kasich is making the rounds with his recently-published book. 

Joining us for a look at these and this week's other top stories are WCPO.com/WCPO Insider Government and Political reporter Amanda Seitz; local politics reporter for The Cincinnati Enquirer, Jason Williams; Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler; and WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson.

Hear From The Three Candidates Running For Mayor Of Cincinnati

There are three candidates competing to become Cincinnati's next mayor: the incumbent, Mayor John Cranley; Council Member Yvette Simpson; and former University of Cincinnati Trustee Rob Richardson, Jr. The primary is May 2, though early voting began April 4. The two top vote-getters in the primary will face off in the November election.

A Closer Look At Candidates In Cincinnati's Mayoral Primary

On May 2, Cincinnati voters take their first step in deciding who will be the city's mayor for the next four years.

There are three candidates in the May 2 primary; and all three are Democrats – incumbent John Cranley, Council Member Yvette Simpson, and former University of Cincinnati trustee Rob Richardson.