Our Gardening Experts Talk About The Popularity of Gardens & Farming And Answer Your Questions

By Dec 21, 2016
More people are discovering the many benefits of gardening, and some are choosing farming as a career.
Farmers and serious gardeners will tell you, growing is hard work. Work that can be wiped out by disease, insects or an unexpected turn in the weather. 

But most farmers and gardeners will also tell you the rewards far outweigh the efforts. And are not limited to the harvest.

Joining us to discuss why so many people are becoming avid gardeners or turning to farming as a career, and to answer your gardening questions, are Campbell County Extension Office Horticulture Agent Sarah Stolz; Co-owner of Homeadow Song Farm and Director of the Community Garden Program at Turner Farm, Peter Huttinger; and Boone County Cooperative Extension Horticulture extension agent David Koester.

For information on classes and events in Campbell County, click here. For the Campbell County Extension Horticultural Newsletter, click here

