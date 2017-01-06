Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Our First Local News Review Of 2017

By 1 hour ago
Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state.
Credit Jim Nolan/WVXU

Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition, we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines. 

This week we take a look at the latest developments in the race to become Cincinnati 's next mayor. We also discuss medical marijuana and other major issues Ohio leaders will face during the upcoming year.

Joining us this week are WCPO.com/WCPO Insider Issues reporter Lisa Bernard-Kuhn; local politics reporter for The Cincinnati Enquirer, Jason Williams; Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Karen Kasler; and WVXU political reporter Howard Wilkinson

Tags: 
local news
WCPO
wcpo.com
Cincinnati Enquirer
Statehouse News Bureau
Lisa Bernard-Kuhn
Jason Williams
Karen Kasler
Howard Wilkinson
Cincinnati Edition