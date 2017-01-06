Our First Local News Review Of 2017

Each Friday on Cincinnati Edition, we present an in-depth discussion of the developments behind the headlines.

This week we take a look at the latest developments in the race to become Cincinnati 's next mayor. We also discuss medical marijuana and other major issues Ohio leaders will face during the upcoming year.

Joining us this week are WCPO.com/WCPO Insider Issues reporter Lisa Bernard-Kuhn; local politics reporter for The Cincinnati Enquirer, Jason Williams; Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Karen Kasler; and WVXU political reporter Howard Wilkinson.