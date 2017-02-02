Our Experts Discuss Best Ways To Handle Divorce

According to research released by the Bowling Green State University National Center for Family & Marriage Research, the divorce rate in the Unites States has been dropping steadily for several years, dropping to a 40 year low in 2015.

But researchers estimate that 41 percent of all first marriages end in divorce.

Marriages end for a variety and combination of reasons, from infidelity to lack of communication to money. Whatever the reasons, a divorce can be both emotionally and financially draining, especially if the couple does not seek professional guidance and counsel.

Joining us to discuss divorce and steps couples can take to lessen the pain and confusion of the process are Clinical Psychologist Dr. Susan Steinberg, past co-president of the Cincinnati Academy of Collaborative Professionals; attorney and mediator Sherri Goren Slovin, an Ohio Supreme Court Board Certified Family Relations Specialist; and Robert Carroll, CPA, CFP, managing director of Carnegie Investment Counsel's Cincinnati office and founder of Carroll Financial, a specialized service, provided by Carnegie Investment Council.