OTR Named One Of 15 Great Places In America

By 2 hours ago
  • Oct. 4, 2017 declared "Over-the-Rhine 'Great Neighborhood' Day."
    Michael E. Keating / WVXU

People who plan cities for a living have named Over-the-Rhine one of fifteen Great Places in America for 2017. 

American Planning Association President Cynthia Bowen was impressed with the public-private partnership, the community engagement, and the ability to reinvent the neighborhood while preserving its past. "We often look for places that show exemplary character, quality and planning so that we can initiate conversation about what it means to create a great neighborhood, a great street or a great public place."

In response, Mayor John Cranley declared Oct. 4, 2017 "Over-the-Rhine 'Great Neighborhood' Day."

OTR shares the 2017 honor with these other neighborhoods:

  • Seward-Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Heart of Missoula-Missoula, Montana
  • Uptown Greenwood-Greenwood, South Carolina
  • Pearl-San Antonio, Texas

The American Planning Association also named "Great Streets" and "Great Public Places."

