Opponents To New Stadium Tax Start Work Early

By 23 seconds ago

There's an effort underway to prevent taxes to fund new stadiums in Hamilton County. Activist Jeff Capell and attorney Tim Mara have started a group called No More Stadium Taxes. They told county commissioners they don't want the owners of FC Cincinnati or U.S. Bank Arena to receive "corporate welfare" to build new facilities.

There have been no formal proposals to use tax money for a new stadium for the soccer club, or to rebuild the aging U.S. Bank Arena. Mara says it's important for opponents to such deals to start their work "early."

"When those organizations say they want a public-private partnership, what they really mean is they want the public to pay their expenses while they keep the revenues," Capell said. "If the billionaires who own FCC Cincinnati and U.S. Bank Arena believe these are good investments, they are free to spend their own money and start building."

Both Capell and Mara have opposed and criticized Hamilton County's existing stadium tax. Voters approved a ballot measure in 1996 to increase the sales tax by a half-percent to pay for Great American Ball Park and Paul Brown Stadium. The tax pays for the bonds sold to build the two facilities. Sales tax revenue has not been as high as predicted, and the bonds have not been paid off.

Mara said the stadium tax and the terms connected to it have negatively affected Hamilton County.

"It's impacted… the budget and your ability to respond to other needs. The last thing the county needs right now is to take on another burden that is so narrowly focused when there are so many needs in the county that just can't be met," Mara said. "This I think is a rather low priority and should not be supported by the county commissioners or any other government entity."

Board President Todd Portune thanked Capell and Mara for their comments, but offered no opinion.

Tags: 
stadium fund
Hamilton County Commissioners

Related Content

Hamilton County Officially Refinances Stadium Debt To Save Money

By Aug 4, 2016
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Homeowners occasionally refinance their mortgages to take advantage of lower interest rates to save money. 

The Hamilton County Commissioners just did essentially the same thing Wednesday with the bonds it issued back in the 1990's to build Paul Brown Stadium, Great American Ball Park and other riverfront improvements.

County-Bengals Relationship Has Warmed, Even As Team Requests Stadium Review

By Dec 14, 2015
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

The Cincinnati Bengals are asking Hamilton County for a review of Paul Brown Stadium comparing it with other NFL facilities.  The request falls under the terms of the lease approved nearly 20 years ago. Commission President Greg Hartmann says the stadium is an important county asset.

Bengals scoreboard to cost about $10 million

By Nov 17, 2014

The Cincinnati Bengals are a step closer to getting that new scoreboard. Hamilton County is reviewing bids to replace the scoreboard and control room.

County finance specialist Erica Riehl expects the total will be about $10 million based on bids the county received.

The county is required to pay for the upgrade, however, under a bargain struck last year, the Bengals are chipping in $2.5 million.

The contract will likely be awarded by the end of the year.