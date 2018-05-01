Related Program: 
Only Half Of Teens See Financial Independence As An Important Goal: Study

By Dan Hurley 15 minutes ago
    Just 50 percent of teens surveyed thought gaining financial independence from their parents was an important goal.
This March, Junior Achievement USA and AIG surveyed 1,000 teens to learn their perceptions about personal finance and financial decision-making. The survey found that while 75 percent of teens who responded listed their top financial goal as graduating from college, only half thought gaining financial independence from their parents was an important goal. And 43 percent worry they don't have the skills they need to manage their money.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss how teens view money, credit and savings and what they see in their financial futures are Junior Achievement of OKI Partners Senior Vice President of Education Jeff Brokamp; Wells Fargo Financial Advisor Chris DeSimio; and two students who participate in Junior Achievement, Walnut Hills High School senior Justeen Jackson, and Shroder High School senior Ty’Ron Little.

Listeners are reminded that the information provided on today's show is general in nature and may not apply to their personal investment situations. 

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" May 1 beginning at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

