Old Sears Building Goes High-Tech As A Future Innovation Hub

The University of Cincinnati is in the process of converting a 1929 structure that originally housed the area's first Sears, Roebuck & Company store into a high-tech research accelerator.

Renovations on the building aren't scheduled for completion until fall, 2018. But the new 1819 Innovation Hub will soon be home to the UC Simulation Center, and UC envisions the new facility as a space where students and business professionals from multiple disciplines will come together to develop creative methods and new products to meet needs and solve problems.

Joining us to discuss the UC Research Institute and the new 1819 Innovation Hub is UC Chief Innovation Officer and CEO of the UC Research Institute, David Adams.