'The Old Man And The Gun' Filming In Dayton

Filming resumes today in Dayton on "The Old Man and The Gun," starring Robert Redford, Danny Glover, Casey Affleck and Sissy Spacek.

Second Street in downtown Dayton, between Ludlow and Wilkinson streets, will be closed for a second consecutive day for the movie production, according to Dayton news reports. It is scheduled to reopen at 7 p.m. today, Tuesday May 2.

Scenes are being filmed at the old Liberty Savings Bank, 120 W. Second St., and other floors in the 1931 Art Deco Liberty Tower, the Dayton Daily News says.

Based on a true story in the 1960s and '70s, Redford plays bank robber Forrest Tucker, who broke out of prison 18 times. He's being pursued by a dogged detective named John Hunt (Affleck, 2017 Oscar-winner for "Manchester by the Sea").

Last week Redford, Affleck and singer Tom Waits shot scenes in downtown Hamilton, and Affleck and Redford filmed in the former Cincinnati Police District 3 building in East Price Hill. Filming started April 4 in Bethel.

Director-editor David Lowery ("Pete's Dragon") wrote the screenplay from a 2003 New Yorker story about Tucker. Among the producers on the film is Conde Nast Entertainment President Dawn Ostroff, the former CW and UPN television networks president.