'The Old Man And The Gun' Filming In Dayton

By 39 minutes ago
  • Robert Redford
    Robert Redford
    Wikipedia

Filming resumes today in Dayton on "The Old Man and The Gun," starring Robert Redford, Danny Glover, Casey Affleck and Sissy Spacek.

Second Street in downtown Dayton, between Ludlow and Wilkinson streets, will be closed for a second consecutive day for the movie production, according to Dayton news reports. It is scheduled to reopen at 7 p.m. today, Tuesday May 2.

Scenes are being filmed at the old Liberty Savings Bank, 120 W. Second St., and other floors in the 1931 Art Deco Liberty Tower, the Dayton Daily News says. 

Based on a true story in the 1960s and '70s, Redford plays bank robber Forrest Tucker, who broke out of prison 18 times. He's being pursued by a dogged detective named John Hunt (Affleck, 2017 Oscar-winner for "Manchester by the Sea").

Last week Redford, Affleck and singer Tom Waits shot scenes in downtown Hamilton, and Affleck and Redford filmed in the former Cincinnati Police District 3 building in East Price Hill. Filming started April 4 in Bethel.

Director-editor David Lowery ("Pete's Dragon") wrote the screenplay from a 2003 New Yorker story  about Tucker. Among the producers on the film is Conde Nast Entertainment President Dawn Ostroff, the former CW and UPN  television networks president.

Tags: 
Media Beat
John Kiesewetter
TVKiese
Robert Redford
The Old Man and The Gun
Casey Affleck
Danny Glover
Dayton
Liberty Savings Bank
CW
Conde Nast
Dawn Ostroff
David Lowery
Pete's Dragon
Sissy Spacek

Related Content

Want To Be Picked By 'American Pickers?'

By 22 hours ago
Cineflix Productions

Do you have a stash of rare junk or antiques worthy of "American Pickers," the History Channel's hit TV show?

Stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are coming back to Ohio in June, and they're looking for you.

Robert Redford Movie Starts Filming In Bethel

By Apr 4, 2017
Wikipedia

Oscar winners Casey Affleck, Robert Redford and Cissy Spacek will be in Bethel Tuesday to start filming "The Old Man and The Gun."