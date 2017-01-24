Ohio's Auditor Says He's Running For Attorney General In 2018

The election for statewide office holders won’t happen for a couple of years. That’s not stopping one candidate from announcing his candidacy now.



Ohio Auditor Dave Yost says he’s running for Attorney General in 2018.

“I’ve been preparing for this job my entire life.”

Yost, a former Delaware County Prosecutor, made his wishes known in a simple press release without fanfare.

“Cause I’m a low key kind of guy.”

But Yost says he’s a realistic guy too and that’s why he’s starting to talk about his campaign for A.G. now.

“It really takes two years to get around and see everybody and make your case and also, unfortunately, to raise the dollars.”

Yost says his top priorities as attorney general would be to root out political corruption, fight the opioid epidemic and crack down on human trafficking.

