Ohio's Ancient Earthworks Could Gain World Recognition

Centuries ago aboriginal North Americans constructed vast earthworks stretching for miles through Ohio. Some of these geometric and animal shaped structures were more than 15 feet high and rivaled Stonehenge in their astronomical accuracy. European settlers demolished many of the structures but some spectacular sites remain.

An 1832 map of Fort Ancient, the site is one of several in Ohio up for nomination on the World Heritage List.
Now a local group is working to gain recognition from the United Nations for some of Ohio's earthworks. Designating sites including the Serpent Mound and Fort Ancient with a World Heritage inscription could help secure the future of these ancient structures.

Here to discuss the effort are Ohio History Connection Curator of Archaeology Dr. Brad Lepper; and Fort Ancient Earthworks and Nature Preserve Site Manager Jack Blosser.

