Ohio Voter Registration Deadline Tuesday; Early Voting Starts Wednesday

Ohioans have until the end of the day Tuesday to register to vote in the November 7 election.

Wednesday begins Ohio's period of early voting, for both absentee ballots and those who wish to vote early in person at their county boards of elections.

"The easiest way to register is actually online,'' said Sherry Poland, director of the Hamilton County Board of Elections.

Residents of all 88 Ohio counties can register to vote – or update their voting addresses – at the Ohio Secretary of State's website, MyOhioVote.com. It will take new registrations up until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Voter registration forms can also be printed out and returned to county board of elections. Poland said Hamilton County's office at 4700 Smith Rd. in Norwood will be open until 9 p.m. Tuesday to accommodate new voters.

MyOhioVote.com also has links to all county boards of elections so that registered voters can obtain absentee ballots.

There are two statewide issues on the ballot, along with more than fifteen-hundred local issues statewide, and important candidate races to be decided, such as Cincinnati mayor and city council. Poland doesn't expect a last-minute rush to register.

"We're not seeing any type of surge in registration this year, which is typical in odd years, unlike last year, a presidential election where we have quite a surge,'' Poland said.

On Wednesday, boards of elections around the state will begin mailing out absentee ballots to those who have already requested them.

A set schedule of times when people can vote early in person at county boards can also be found at MyOhioVote.com.