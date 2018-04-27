Ohio May 8 Primary Elections: Are You Prepared?

The May 8 Primary Election is fast approaching. Secretary of State Jon Husted’s office reports more than 63,000 Ohioans have already cast early ballots.

Absentee voting in person and by mail began April 10, and ballots can either be returned by mail, or in person at county board of elections offices until the polls close on election night.

Check your voter registration at the secretary of state's voter-information site.

Primary voters this year will decide a host of federal, state and local races, including choosing from among Republican and Democratic hopefuls in the race for Ohio governor, and for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Democrat Sherrod Brown.

In the 10th Congressional district, voters will consider a crowded slate of candidates vying for the chance to compete in the fall against incumbent Republican Congressman Mike Turner.

Find coverage of the statewide Ohio races and candidates at the Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau.

In Dayton, voters will also cast ballots in the special election to replace longtime city commissioner Joey Williams, who resigned earlier this year.

The May 8 primary also includes many local school levies and tax issues.

And there’s a statewide ballot issue. Issue 1 would change the constitutional process for drawing Ohio’s Congressional districts.

Watch a video from the secretary of state's office explaining what's at stake with Issue 1:



For more information on the primaries, issues and the candidates, visit the Ohio Secretary of State website MyOhioVote.com.

