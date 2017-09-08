The Ohio Governor's Race, Heroin's Impact On The Region And Land Bank Property In Disrepair

The Ohio Democratic Party is waiting to see if either Richard Cordray or Jerry Springer will enter the race for governor. A study finds the Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation has not properly maintained many of the 700 properties it owns.

And dozens of Cincinnati Enquirer reporters and photographers take an in-depth look at the local drug epidemic for a special report, Heroin's Impact on Cincinnati.

Joining us to discuss these and other stories in the news are WCPO.com/WCPO Insider Politics and Government reporter Paula Christian; Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau reporters Jo Ingles and Andy Chow; Cincinnati Enquirer Hamilton County reporter Dan Horn; and WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson.

The special report, Heroin's Impact on Cincinnati, will appear online and in the print edition of The Cincinnati Enquirer this Sunday.

