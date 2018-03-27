Ohio Doctors Can Now Apply For Medical Marijuana Certification

By Marlene Harris-Taylor
Originally published on March 27, 2018 8:59 am

Ohio is one step closer to getting its medical marijuana program operating by September. The state medical board has opened the online application to certify doctors, who will be the first point of contact for patients who qualify for medical marijuana.

So far, some 36 doctors across the state have applied to be certified to issue medical marijuana authorizations, according to spokesperson Tessie Pollack.

“What those physicians are going to do is meet that patient, evaluate and, say you actually do have one of the qualifying conditions, they’ll enter them into the computer systems,” Pollack says. “And then, eventually, when the entire program is operational, they’ll be able to go to a dispensary to determine what products to buy.”

The qualifying conditions to get the cards include neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s, chronic pain, AIDS, cancer and 16 others.

The medical marijuana program must be operational by September 8, according to the state law that passed nearly two years ago. Recently it’s been bogged down by a number of lawsuits and controversies, though, including complaints over the growing license application process.

But Ohio Auditor Dave Yost, Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko (D-Richmond Heights) and other advocates say it’s too late to start over.

The online site for doctors to register has been open one week.

