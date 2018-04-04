Ohio Dems Propose Bill To Hike Salaries Of Workers Not Paid Mandatory Overtime

By 1 hour ago
  • ohio overtime pay
    A chart created by the left-leaning Center for American Progress, which supports increasing the mandatory overtime cap.
    Twitter

Democratic state lawmakers say they want to bring back guaranteed overtime protections that were supposed to be put into place two years ago but have been blocked by lawsuits in federal court.

In 2016, the Obama administration more than doubled the cap for mandatory overtime – which is set right now at just under $24,000. Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) said though that rule has been halted at the federal level, states can force employers to pay OT. “Under our bill Ohio would move to the $47,476 threshold to help hard-working Ohioans and protect them from exploitation,” Kelly said.

Kelly said without this change, 351,000 Ohioans can be paid less than the poverty level for a family of four but work more than 50 hours a week without overtime.

Ohio was one of 21 states that sued to stop the mandatory OT rule, so this bill’s future with the Republican dominated legislature is uncertain.

Copyright 2018 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
overtime
Brigid Kelly
overtime rule

Related Content

More States Move To End 'Tampon Tax' That's Seen As Discriminating Against Women

By editor Mar 26, 2018

ChapStick, Viagra and dandruff shampoo. These are just three of the thousands of health and personal care items that are exempt from sales tax in many U.S. states. Notably missing from that list: menstrual products.

Why Ohio's Relations With Israel Matter

By Dan Hurley Mar 27, 2018
ohio israel relationship
Provided

Last November, a 25-member delegation of Ohio state lawmakers, legislative staffers and community leaders visited Israel on a business and trade development mission. Funded by Ohio’s Jewish federations, foundations and corporate donors, the trip was designed to build better, deeper connections between the state and Israel.