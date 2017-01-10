The Northern Kentucky Chamber Of Commerce Welcomes Leadership Expert Laura Stack

In today’s fast-paced world, efficiency is key to success in the workplace.

Laura Stack, president and CEO of The Productivity Pro, Inc., authored a book based on her experience, titled Doing The Right Things Right: How the Effective Executive Spends Time. In her book, she identifies twelve practices that will help executives be effective and efficient.

Laura Stack is the keynote speaker at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women's Initiative Annual Breakfast next week. She joins us today, along with Vice President of the NKY Chamber Women's Initiative, Gina Bath; and committee chair for the Women's Initiative Annual Breakfast, Senior Partner for Gravett & Associates and President/CEO of Just the Basics, Inc., Dr. Linda Gravett.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women's Initiative Annual Breakfast will be held Wednesday, January 18 from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. For more information and registration, click here.