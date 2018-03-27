This Nonprofit Aims To Make Cincinnati America's "Most Welcoming" City For Refugees

RefugeeConnect’s mission is to improve the lives of refugees in our region, to foster community acceptance and inclusion, and to construct a sustainable support system for the individuals and families who have made Greater Cincinnati their new home. Its goal is to make Cincinnati the most welcoming city in America for refugees.

Joining us Tuesday on Cincinnati Edition to discuss refugees in Greater Cincinnati are Project CARE Executive Director Robyn Steiner Lamont and Board President Mirsada Kadiric.

On Wednesday, March 28, the nonprofit will host an event, "Women’s Journey, Women’s Voices: The Refugee Experience," taking place from 1:15 p.m. to 2:35 p.m. at the Miami University Middletown Campus, 142 Johnston Hall. For more information, please contact John Schaefer at 513 727-3204 or schaefjp@miamioh.edu.

In 2018, RefugeeConnect expanded its Stories of Survival Speaker Series, where attendees get to hear firsthand from survivors about their journeys as refugees. The next event, featuring Jewish refugees who fled Russia due to religious persecution in the 1990s, takes place Wednesday, April 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Xavier University's Schiff Family Conference Center. The event is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance. Click here for more information and reservations.

