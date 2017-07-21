Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

No Third Tensing Trial, Traffic Headaches And A Reds Update

By 10 hours ago
  • We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    We look at the news affecting Greater Cincinnati and the Tri-state
    Jim Nolan/WVXU

This week Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced he would not seek a third trial for Ray Tensing in the shooting death of Sam DuBose, but Tensing could face federal civil rights violation charges. Maintenance work on the Brent Spence Bridge continues to cause traffic delays and headaches for commuters, and even some diehard Reds fans are losing patience with the team.

Joining us to discuss these and other area news are, from The Cincinnati Enquirer, Race and Communities reporter Mark Curnutte and City Hall reporter Cameron Knight; WCPO.com/WCPO Insider Transportation and Development reporter, Pat LaFleur; Rasor Public Relations consultant Betty Hull, a member of the Brent Spence Maintenance Project communications team; sports writer John Erardi; WVXU Reporter and Digital News Editor Tana Weingartner; and WVXU Politics Reporter Howard Wilkinson.

For information and updates on Brent Spence bridge maintenance, click here

Tags: 
Prosecutor Joe Deters
Ray Tensing
Sam DuBose
Brent Spence Bridge
Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati Reds
WCPO
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Prosecutor Will Not Try Tensing A Third Time

By Jul 19, 2017
CARA OWSLEY / POOL

Yesterday Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced that he will not seek a third trial for former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing in the shooting Death of Sam DuBose.

Brent Spence Bridge Maintenance Continues

By Hannah Vorst Shaffer Jul 11, 2017
Michael Keating

Correction: This story has been updated to clarify Hull's comments.

Work on the Brent Spence Bridge began about two weeks ago. In phase one of the rehabilitation project, two lanes were closed on the northbound deck and two more are closed on the southbound deck. The temporary change can make it seem like traffic has doubled on the bridge.