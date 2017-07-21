No Third Tensing Trial, Traffic Headaches And A Reds Update

This week Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced he would not seek a third trial for Ray Tensing in the shooting death of Sam DuBose, but Tensing could face federal civil rights violation charges. Maintenance work on the Brent Spence Bridge continues to cause traffic delays and headaches for commuters, and even some diehard Reds fans are losing patience with the team.

Joining us to discuss these and other area news are, from The Cincinnati Enquirer, Race and Communities reporter Mark Curnutte and City Hall reporter Cameron Knight; WCPO.com/WCPO Insider Transportation and Development reporter, Pat LaFleur; Rasor Public Relations consultant Betty Hull, a member of the Brent Spence Maintenance Project communications team; sports writer John Erardi; WVXU Reporter and Digital News Editor Tana Weingartner; and WVXU Politics Reporter Howard Wilkinson.

For information and updates on Brent Spence bridge maintenance, click here.