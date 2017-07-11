No Civil Rights Charges In Beavercreek Walmart Shooting

By 2 hours ago
  • The Department of Justice says it cannot prove the officer who shot and killed John Crawford III in Beavercreek violated any civil rights laws and it will not pursue federal criminal charges.
    The Department of Justice says it cannot prove the officer who shot and killed John Crawford III in Beavercreek violated any civil rights laws and it will not pursue federal criminal charges.
    WCPO

The U.S. Justice Department says there is insufficient evidence to prove a white Beavercreek Police Officer  violated federal civil rights laws when he shot and killed a black Walmart customer three years ago.

On August 5, 2014, Officer Sean Williams responded to a call that a man had a gun inside the store. The man, 22 year old John Crawford III, had picked up a pellet gun and was carrying it around the store while talking on the phone. Police say they ordered him to put it down a couple of times and that's when Williams shot him.

During a 2016 news conference Crawford's mother said, "He wasn't doing anything wrong, but yet he's dead and no one has been held accountable."

The attorney for the Crawford family, Michael Wright, is surprised by the Justice Department findings. "We have the officers on video shooting and killing this young man on site. Even the state prosecutor indicated that he did nothing wrong, that he was not breaking any laws or doing anything that should have got him killed."

In a press release, the District Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio said under federal criminal civil rights statutes, prosecutors would have to show, beyond a reasonable doubt, that a law enforcement officer willfully deprived Mr. Crawford of a constitutional right. "To establish willfulness, federal authorities would be required to show that the officer acted with the deliberate and specific intent to do something the law forbids. This is one of the highest standards of intent imposed by law. Mistake, misperception, negligence, necessity, or poor judgment are not sufficient to establish a federal criminal civil rights violation."

The Justice Department says its investigation was conducted by career investigators and prosecutors and included a review of voluminous materials, including the investigative reports generated by the Beavercreek Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation; forensic evidence reports; the autopsy report; photographs of the crime scene, toxicology reports; and EMS reports.

In addition the government says it analyzed all available footage form Walmart's in-store video surveillance system using resources at the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia.

Tags: 
John Crawford III
Beavercreek
officer involved shooting

Related Content

Cincinnati hearing on community-police relations "most intense" in state

By Mar 10, 2015
Ann Thompson / WVXU

A panel charged with improving community-police relations following two high-profile shootings will soon start preparing recommendations for Governor John Kasich. The fourth and final hearing was held Monday night in Cincinnati

No Indictment In Hamilton Officer-Involved Shooting

By Aug 29, 2016
Google Maps Streetview July, 2013.

A Butler County Grand Jury has returned a "no indictment" decision in the case of a fatal officer-involved shooting Aug. 22.

A Hamilton police officer shot and killed 34-year-old Kelley Brandon Forte as police say he charged at the officer with a knife.

UC Police Officer Indicted For Murder In What Prosecutor Called "Senseless" Killing

By & Howard Wilkinson Jul 29, 2015
Hamilton County Sheriff's Department

 

A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted a University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing for murder in the shooting death of Samuel DuBose in a July 19 traffic stop.

The shooting was, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph T. Deters said, the most “asinine” and “senseless” act he has ever seen a police officer commit.

“I’ve been doing this for over 30 years,’’ Deters said in a press conference early Wednesday afternoon at his office. “It was the purposeful killing of a person. That’s what makes it murder.”