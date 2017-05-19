NKY Health Department Breaks Ground On New Building

  Artist rendering of the new building.
The Northern Kentucky Health Department is breaking ground on a new facility.

The agency is building a two-story, 40,000 square foot district office in Florence on the grounds of the Florence Government Center. It says about 95 out its 150 employees will work out of the new facility. That means existing offices in Edgewood, Forth Mitchell, Covington, and Florence will be consolidated.

According to a statement:

Programs include: Office of the District Director of Health, administrative staff, Clinical Services administration, Environmental Health and Safety, and Population Health.

Spokeswoman Emily Gresham Wherle says, "The new building will bring staff providing district-wide services together in a single location. A combined location will create a more cohesive and collaborative working environment between programs that need to work together, increase efficiency and reduce costs due to travel and offsite storage."

The $4.8 million facility is set for completion in early 2018.

"The Health Department anticipates being able to purchase property and build the new facility within existing funds and with no increase in local public health taxes," Gresham Wherle says.

Related Content

The Next NKY Forum Cafe Series Explores The Opioid Addiction Crisis In Northern Kentucky

By Jan 30, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Daily stories of overdoses, deaths and efforts to reduce opioid addiction have made us all too aware of the continuing drug crisis taking place in Greater Cincinnati. 

Needle Exchange Informational Open House

By Dec 1, 2016
Provided

The Northern Kentucky Health Department is in the final approval stage for a planned needle exchange.

Why STD Rates Are At An All-Time High And What Can Be Done

By Nov 16, 2016
Wikimedia Commons, available for use

 

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that the rates of the three most common sexually transmitted diseases, chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis, are at an all-time high. 

The Risk Of The Zika Virus In Our Region

By Apr 6, 2016
www.flickr.com, available for use

  Mosquitos can be a pesky problem, but they can sometimes be more than a nuisance. They can also carry and transmit diseases to humans. One mosquito-borne virus in particular has been in recent news: the Zika virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 312 cases in the United States, one in Kentucky and nine in Ohio, with one being in Butler County. The virus can lead to the birth defect microcephaly in children born to pregnant women who are infected.
 

Here to discuss the Zika virus and how to protect yourself from getting infected are Medical Director of the Ohio Department of Health, Dr. Mary DiOrio; Northern Kentucky Health Department Epidemiology Manager, Joyce Rice; and Director of Environmental Health and Safety at the Northern Kentucky Health Department, Steve Divine.

For more information about symptoms, diagnosis and treatment, click here.