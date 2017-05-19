NKY Health Department Breaks Ground On New Building

The Northern Kentucky Health Department is breaking ground on a new facility.

The agency is building a two-story, 40,000 square foot district office in Florence on the grounds of the Florence Government Center. It says about 95 out its 150 employees will work out of the new facility. That means existing offices in Edgewood, Forth Mitchell, Covington, and Florence will be consolidated.

According to a statement:

Programs include: Office of the District Director of Health, administrative staff, Clinical Services administration, Environmental Health and Safety, and Population Health.

Spokeswoman Emily Gresham Wherle says, "The new building will bring staff providing district-wide services together in a single location. A combined location will create a more cohesive and collaborative working environment between programs that need to work together, increase efficiency and reduce costs due to travel and offsite storage."

The $4.8 million facility is set for completion in early 2018.

"The Health Department anticipates being able to purchase property and build the new facility within existing funds and with no increase in local public health taxes," Gresham Wherle says.