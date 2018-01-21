NKY Chamber Women's Initiative And Mentoring

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative Annual Breakfast takes place next Wednesday, January 24. Dr. Debra Clary, corporate director for the Leadership Institute at Humana, Inc. will be the keynote speaker at the breakfast, one of the largest professional development and networking events of the year

Dr. Clary, who has held executive roles at Frito-Lay, Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s, will share strategies and techniques on how to shine during challenging and unpredictable times.

Dr. Clary joins us today, along with Wonda Winkler, executive vice president of the Brighton Center and chair of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative, to discuss how to overcome obstacles during difficult times, and the value of mentoring for women.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women's Initiative Annual Breakfast will be held Wednesday, January 24 from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. Reservations are required. For more information, contact Gina Bath at 859-578-6384 or click here.