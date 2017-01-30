The Next NKY Forum Cafe Series Explores The Opioid Addiction Crisis In Northern Kentucky

Daily stories of overdoses, deaths and efforts to reduce opioid addiction have made us all too aware of the continuing drug crisis taking place in Greater Cincinnati.

But it is still difficult to fully grasp the overall damage caused by the epidemic.

Last year, the Northern Kentucky Health Department developed an interactive opioid data story map, known as the GEOStory of Opioid Addiction, to help the community better understand the impact of the heroin epidemic in Northern Kentucky counties.

Joining us to discuss the opioid epidemic are Northern Kentucky Health Department GIS Manager Ned Kalapasev, one of the experts who created the GEOStory online data resource; and Kenton County Family Court Judge Christopher Mehling, who sees the personal damage addiction does to individuals and families in his courtroom.

The next NKY Forum Café Series event, Understanding Heroin’s Scope: What Do The Numbers Tell Us?, will be held this Thursday, February 2, from 7:45 to 9:30 a.m., at the Park Place Community Center, 5614 Taylor Mill Road, Taylor Mill, KY. For more information and registration, click here.

The Northern Kentucky Forum is a partnership of the NKU Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement, Skyward and Legacy.