Cincinnati Edition

New Studies May Challenge Growing Perception That Marijuana Is Safe

35 minutes ago
  • Substance use is generally lower among African Americans, however, research shows blunt use is higher among African American youth and adults compared to other groups.
Marijuana is the most commonly used illicit drug in the United States. While its use is down among teenagers, it's on the rise among pregnant women, and among both groups the general perception of marijuana's harmfulness seems to be declining.

Today we'll look at several unique studies here in Cincinnati examining the health effects of marijuana use. We'll hear why blunt smoking, the practice of filling a hollowed-out cigar with marijuana, may have worse health effects than other forms of marijuana use and why African American youth may be at a greater risk.

Plus, we'll hear about the effects during pregnancy when genetically engineered mice are bred to produce excessive levels of a marijuana-like compound.

Here to discuss the findings and health risks associated with marijuana are University of Cincinnati College of Medicine Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience Addiction Sciences Division Assistant Professor, Dr. LaTrice Montgomery, and Section of Thoracic Surgery Associate Professor of Surgery, Dr. Julian Guitron; along with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Director of the Division of Reproductive Sciences, Dr. Sudhansu Dey.

