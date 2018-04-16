Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

New Strategies To Reduce Housing Insecurity In Our Area

By 56 minutes ago
  • matthew desmond evicted
    In "Evicted," Matthew Desmond tells the story of eight families on the edge, providing a ground-level view of one of the most urgent issues facing America today.
    Provided

On any given night, there are more than 600,000 people in America living on the streets or in shelters. Nearly a quarter of them are children. Others are living with a relative or friend. Or in cars.

Northern Kentucky leaders have recently established a task force to identity the extent of the problem in our region, and have developed strategies to reduce housing insecurity and create a path for individuals to become self-sufficient.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss housing insecurity in Greater Cincinnati are Northern Kentucky University Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, Sue Ott Rowlands; Newport Independent Schools Homeless Coordinator Kristy McNally; and Director of United Way of Greater Cincinnati's Northern Kentucky Area Center, Amanda Greenwell.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 16 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

Plus, Matthew Desmond, sociologist and Pulitzer Prize winning author of "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City," will speak at NKU this week as part of series hosted by NKU's Institute for Health Innovation. Click here for information on "Community in Crisis: Understanding Housing Insecurity."

And, listen to the interview Terry Gross  of "Fresh Air" recently did with Desmond.

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
Homelessness
family homelessness

Related Content

A Homeless Man's Truck Is His Home, Judge Rules In Seattle

By Mar 6, 2018

In a case that may have a significant implications for Seattle's fast-growing homeless population, a King County Superior Court judge ruled on Friday that the pickup truck a man was living in was his home.

A Look At Programs Designed To Help Families Avoid Homelessness

By Oct 22, 2015

We continue our discussion of the homeless situation in Greater Cincinnati by looking at homelessness prevention programs designed to help families avoid entering shelters, with Jewish Family Service Director of Vital Services Fran Gafvert; executive director of St. Vincent DePaul, Mike Dunn; and, Strategies to End Homelessness Executive Director Kevin Finn.