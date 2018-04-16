New Strategies To Reduce Housing Insecurity In Our Area

On any given night, there are more than 600,000 people in America living on the streets or in shelters. Nearly a quarter of them are children. Others are living with a relative or friend. Or in cars.

Northern Kentucky leaders have recently established a task force to identity the extent of the problem in our region, and have developed strategies to reduce housing insecurity and create a path for individuals to become self-sufficient.

Joining "Cincinnati Edition" to discuss housing insecurity in Greater Cincinnati are Northern Kentucky University Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, Sue Ott Rowlands; Newport Independent Schools Homeless Coordinator Kristy McNally; and Director of United Way of Greater Cincinnati's Northern Kentucky Area Center, Amanda Greenwell.

Tune in to "Cincinnati Edition" April 16 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment.

Plus, Matthew Desmond, sociologist and Pulitzer Prize winning author of "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City," will speak at NKU this week as part of series hosted by NKU's Institute for Health Innovation. Click here for information on "Community in Crisis: Understanding Housing Insecurity."

And, listen to the interview Terry Gross of "Fresh Air" recently did with Desmond.