New Sincerity Works: Wonder Lust

Wonder Lust is the third album by local band New Sincerity Works and, though it feels like it might be the conclusion of a trilogy, lead singer Mike Tittel tells me how that’s not quite the case.

We’ll talk about the new album, the all-star band that created it, the beautiful cover art and the album release party that’s coming up. And we’ll also discuss the super cool El Camino that appears in the band’s new video.

The album release party for Wonder Lust is Saturday, October 14 at MOTR Pub with Wake the Bear.

Wonder Lust by New Sincereity Woks is available for purchase from Amazon, CDbaby, Bandcamp, and from the band's website.