New Novel Explores Teens' Perceptions Of 9/11

While the events of 9/11 are etched into the minds of most adult Americans, teenagers have no real memory of that tragic day. Most of them weren't even alive.

Local author and high-school teacher Geoffrey Girrard noticed that most teens today care only about the conspiracy theories surrounding the attacks on 9/11.

In his latest novel for teens, TRUTHERS, Girard explores how we get our information and distinguish between reality and "alternative facts," and how young people can determine the true path of historic events. He joins us this afternoon to discuss his book.

Geoffrey Girard will be discussing and signing TRUTHERS at Joseph Beth Booksellers in Rookwood Commons Tuesday, September 19, at 7 p.m. For more information, click here.