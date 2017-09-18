Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

New Novel Explores Teens' Perceptions Of 9/11

By 11 hours ago

While the events of 9/11 are etched into the minds of most adult Americans, teenagers have no real memory of that tragic day. Most of them weren't even alive. 

Local author and high-school teacher Geoffrey Girrard noticed that most teens today care only about the conspiracy theories surrounding the attacks on 9/11.

Geoffrey Girard's latest novel for teens explores finding the truth in the current climate of fake news and distortions in historical fact.
Credit Provided

In his latest novel for teens, TRUTHERS, Girard explores how we get our information and distinguish between reality and "alternative facts," and how young people can determine the true path of historic events. He joins us this afternoon to discuss his book.

Geoffrey Girard will be discussing and signing TRUTHERS at Joseph Beth Booksellers in Rookwood Commons Tuesday, September 19, at 7 p.m. For more information, click here. 

Tags: 
teens
teen-agers
books
Geoffrey Girard
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

The Teenage Mind

By Feb 11, 2014
Provided

  As any parent with teenagers can tell you, those teen years can sometimes be confusing, aggravating, and frustrating.  Many have asked the question, “What is going on inside their heads?”  In his new book, BRAINSTORM: The Power and Purpose of the Teenage Brain, Neuropsychologist Dr. Daniel Siegel sheds some light on the subject, and explains why teens think the way they do.